Start 12:30PM Saturday - 22 Apr 2017
End 03:30PM Saturday - 22 Apr 2017
Town City Slough
Contact Name Sue Walker
Contact Email sue.walker56@yahoo.co.uk
Signature a Cappella Singers are holding a Grand Spring Jumble Sale on Sat 22nd April. 12.30 - 3.30pm in Iver Heath Village Hall, St Margarets Close. Entrance fee 20p. Interested in joining the chorus? We would love to meet you. For details, visit our website www.signaturesingers.com
