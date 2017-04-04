Tue, 04
Wed, 05
Thu, 06
SECTION INDEX

Spring Jumble Sale

comments 0
Spring Jumble Sale
2017-04-22 11:30:00 2017-04-22 14:30:00 UTC Spring Jumble Sale St Margaret's Cl, Iver SL0 0DA, UK

Start 12:30PM Saturday - 22 Apr 2017

End 03:30PM Saturday - 22 Apr 2017

Town City Slough

Contact Name Sue Walker

Contact Email sue.walker56@yahoo.co.uk

Website URL www.signaturesingers.com

Signature a Cappella Singers are holding a Grand Spring Jumble Sale on Sat 22nd April. 12.30 - 3.30pm in Iver Heath Village Hall, St Margarets Close. Entrance fee 20p. Interested in joining the chorus? We would love to meet you. For details, visit our website www.signaturesingers.com

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved