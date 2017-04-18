Slough Foodbank Quiz Night

Come along and enjoy Slough Foodbank's fund raising Quiz Night to be held in St Andrew's Church Hall, Roger's Lane Stoke Poges on Saturday 20th May from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 and include a hot supper. A bar will serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks as well as teas and coffees. Get your family and friends together and enjoy a fun evening. If you do not have a whole team, come along and make some new friends!