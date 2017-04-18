Tue, 18
Slough Foodbank Quiz Night

2017-05-20 18:30:00 2017-05-20 21:00:00 UTC Slough Foodbank Quiz Night Rogers Ln, Stoke Poges SL2 4LN, UK

Start 07:30PM Saturday - 20 May 2017

End 10:00PM Saturday - 20 May 2017

Price 10.00 £

Town City Stoke Poges, near Slough

Contact Name Lesley Morson

Contact Email events@slough.foodbank.org.uk

Website URL https://slough.foodbank.org.uk/

Come along and enjoy Slough Foodbank's fund raising Quiz Night to be held in St Andrew's Church Hall, Roger's Lane Stoke Poges on Saturday 20th May from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 and include a hot supper. A bar will serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks as well as teas and coffees. Get your family and friends together and enjoy a fun evening. If you do not have a whole team, come along and make some new friends!

