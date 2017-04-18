Slough Foodbank Quiz Night

Start 07:30PM Saturday - 20 May 2017
End 10:00PM Saturday - 20 May 2017
Price 10.00 £
Town City Stoke Poges, near Slough
Contact Name Lesley Morson
Contact Email events@slough.foodbank.org.uk
Come along and enjoy Slough Foodbank's fund raising Quiz Night to be held in St Andrew's Church Hall, Roger's Lane Stoke Poges on Saturday 20th May from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 and include a hot supper. A bar will serve alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks as well as teas and coffees. Get your family and friends together and enjoy a fun evening. If you do not have a whole team, come along and make some new friends!
