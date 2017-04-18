Stoke Poges Wexham and Fulmer Horticultural Society are holding their populat Annual Plant Sale on Saturday 22 April. Buy your summer bedding, hanging baskets, tomato plants, magnificent Clematis and other shrubs with a great selection providing colour and interest to your garden and patio with friendly free advice. Plus a FREE Gardener Starter Kit including apron dibber and holdall available while stocks last! Homemade Cakes - Coffee Bar FREE Admission and FREE Parking