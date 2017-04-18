Tue, 18
Plant Sale

Gabrielle Battrick
Plant Sale
2017-04-22 09:00:00 2017-04-22 11:00:00 UTC Plant Sale 129 Rogers Ln, Stoke Poges, Slough SL2 4LP, UK

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 22 Apr 2017

End 12:00PM Saturday - 22 Apr 2017

Price 0.00 £

Town City Stoke Poges

Contact Name Gaby Battrick

Contact Email gaby@battrick.com

Website URL www.hortsoc.org

Stoke Poges Wexham and Fulmer Horticultural Society are holding their populat Annual Plant Sale on Saturday 22 April. Buy your summer bedding, hanging baskets, tomato plants, magnificent Clematis and other shrubs with a great selection providing colour and interest to your garden and patio with friendly free advice. Plus a FREE Gardener Starter Kit including apron dibber and holdall available while stocks last! Homemade Cakes - Coffee Bar FREE Admission and FREE Parking

