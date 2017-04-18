Public Meeting to Discuss the Education Budget Cuts in Slough

https://schoolsjustwannahavefunds.eventbrite.co.uk Slough schools will not be able to absorb the impact of a new funding formula introduced alongside a cash freeze on school budgets. They are being forced to make unacceptable choices that will harm the education of children and young people. The NUT entirely agrees with the Public Accounts Committee that this is ‘delusional’ to think that these cuts will not have an impact on our children’s education. Rather than schools becoming more efficient they will be making cuts which are damaging to our children’s education. It is high time that the Government accepted it is wrong. Slough schools cannot manage on the funding the Government plans to give them. We need to be investing in our schools, not forcing them to run a second class education system on shoe string budgets. Our meeting in Slough aims to bring together a broad alliance of local people, teachers, head teachers, parents, school governors, politicians and anyone else who wants to ensure that Slough gets a fair funding deal for schools. Guest Speakers: Fiona Mctaggart MP Nick Caulfield - Principle of Ditton Park Academy Louise Regan - NUT Senior Vice President More to be confirmed Parking: Free parking available at Ditton Park Academy, Wellington St, Slough SL1 1YG