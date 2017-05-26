Fri, 26
Macmillan Cancer Support Information Service in Reading

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting the area, with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and offer information. The team encourages anyone with worries or concerns relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with or beyond cancer, or are a carer or loved one of someone who is. Cancer can impact on all aspects of your life, and the mobile service team is available to provide information on issues ranging from how to deal with the side effects of treatment, what local support is available for carers, where to turn if you are struggling with your finances, and information on where to get travel insurance. Please check our website http://www.macmillan.org.uk for further locations or telephone 0808 808 00 00 for advice and information or 020 7840 4879 regarding the visit.

