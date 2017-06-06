We Are All Made Of Stars (The Great Get Together)

Start 06:00PM Saturday - 17 Jun 2017
End 10:00PM Saturday - 17 Jun 2017
Price 0.00 £
Town City Slough
Contact Name Creative Junction
Contact Email team@creativejunction.org.uk
As part of the national The Great Get Together' in memory of Jo Cox MP, come along to this arts and community event suitable and free for all ages. Bring a sunset picnic - and your family, friends and neighbours! For more details and information about activities, please visit www.creativejunction.org.uk
