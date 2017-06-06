Tue, 06
We Are All Made Of Stars (The Great Get Together)
2017-06-17 17:00:00 2017-06-17 21:00:00 UTC We Are All Made Of Stars (The Great Get Together) The Mere, Upton Park, Slough SL1 2DQ, UK

Start 06:00PM Saturday - 17 Jun 2017

End 10:00PM Saturday - 17 Jun 2017

Price 0.00 £

Town City Slough

Contact Name Creative Junction

Contact Email team@creativejunction.org.uk

Website URL www.creativejunction.org.uk

As part of the national The Great Get Together' in memory of Jo Cox MP, come along to this arts and community event suitable and free for all ages. Bring a sunset picnic - and your family, friends and neighbours! For more details and information about activities, please visit www.creativejunction.org.uk

