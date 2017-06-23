Start 10:30AM Saturday - 01 Jul 2017
End 02:30PM Saturday - 01 Jul 2017
Price 20.00 £
Town City Slough
Contact Name Joyce Jarman
St Andrew's Methodist Church are holding a Summer Fayre Refreshments including Lunches will be on sale, Stalls selling Toys, Games, Books, Home Made Cakes,Plants, Hand Made Goods,and much more. There will also be game for the children. Admission 20p
