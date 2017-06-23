Fri, 23
Summer Fayre

Start 10:30AM Saturday - 01 Jul 2017

End 02:30PM Saturday - 01 Jul 2017

Price 20.00 £

Town City Slough

Contact Name Joyce Jarman

Contact Email joyce.jarman@btinternet.com

St Andrew's Methodist Church are holding a Summer Fayre Refreshments including Lunches will be on sale, Stalls selling Toys, Games, Books, Home Made Cakes,Plants, Hand Made Goods,and much more. There will also be game for the children. Admission 20p

