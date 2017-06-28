Wed, 28
124th Annual Show, Stoke Poges, Wexham and Fulmer Horticultural Society

Start 12:30PM Saturday - 29 Jul 2017

End 05:30PM Monday - 26 Jun 2017

Town City Stoke Poges

Contact Name Gaby Battrick

Contact Email gaby@battrick.com

Website URL www.hortsoc.org

A traditional village Show with fun and interest for all the family! Enter our open competition in flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, art and photography, crafts and cooking. Large free children's competition in three age groups with every entrant receiving a rosette. Cash prizes, cups, trophies and meadls to be won. Our afternoon Show features *a 200' beautiful marquee containing the comeptition *spectacular classic car dispay *specialist plant sales *garden equipment *Reading Spring Gardens Band *gift and craft stalls *local history and charity stalls *bouncy castle, coconut shy, games *lunches, BBQ, cream teas, ice-cream van *Rebellion beer tent, Pimms etc.

