Village Show
Start 02:00PM Sunday - 10 Sept 2017

End 04:00PM Sunday - 10 Sept 2017

Town City Farnham Common

Contact Name Douglas Morris

Contact Email douglas@cedarhouse18.plus.com

Website URL www.farnhamshedgerleyvillageshow.co.uk

This is our 42nd annual show and we always welcome new entrants. We're looking forward to seeing the flowers, fruit and vegetables from your gardens and allotments. Exhibits of flowers, fruit, vegetables, flower arranging, crafts, photography and children's art. Auction of produce, raffle and prize giving conclude the afternoon. Face painting and refreshments. Free Admission. Please see our show schedule or our website www.farnhamshedgerleyvillageshow.co.uk for details. Organised by the Farnhams & Hedgerley Horticultural Society. Held at the Village Hall, Victoria Road, Farnham Common

