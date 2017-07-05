Village Show

This is our 42nd annual show and we always welcome new entrants. We're looking forward to seeing the flowers, fruit and vegetables from your gardens and allotments. Exhibits of flowers, fruit, vegetables, flower arranging, crafts, photography and children's art. Auction of produce, raffle and prize giving conclude the afternoon. Face painting and refreshments. Free Admission. Please see our show schedule or our website www.farnhamshedgerleyvillageshow.co.uk for details. Organised by the Farnhams & Hedgerley Horticultural Society. Held at the Village Hall, Victoria Road, Farnham Common