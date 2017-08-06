Council installs new bus shelter outside station

Commuters will be protected from the elements by a new bus shelter outside Slough Bus Station, which was visited by councillors on Friday, July 28.

Following concerns from cold and wet bus users, Slough Borough Council made the installation of a shelter a top priority.

The site’s gradient meant a great deal of engineering went into the design.

Cabinet member for transport and highways Cllr Fiza Matloob (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) said: “The lack of appropriate protection from the elements at the bus station was a big concern.

“Due to the complexities of the site it took us some time to produce a design we could be sure would meet the needs of its users, but it was vital we got it right.”