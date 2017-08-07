Britain's Got Talent contestant leads circus event at Queensmere Observatory

A hula hoop artist who starred in reality TV show Britain’s Got Talent performed at a Big Circus event at Slough’s Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre.

Lisa Sampson wowed the judges as she made it to the semi-finals of the ITV talent contest in 2015.

She showed off her skills in front of excited children on Saturday as the shopping centre put on a day of free circus activities.

Youngsters twirled around as they got the chance to play with the hula hoops themselves.

They also tried their hand at juggling and made their own clown masks in a craft session.

The workshop was the second in a series of free events taking place in the shopping centre this summer.

Centre manager Chris Shaw said: “All the activities are free and it’s just for families to come along and enjoy their day here.

“It shows that you don’t have to pay to have a good day out here.”