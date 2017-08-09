Jive dancing on show at 1950s party in Langley

Elderly residents took a trip down memory lane at a 1950s themed party at the New Langley Community Association on Thursday.

Volunteers from youth scheme the National Citizen Service helped out for the day, preparing and serving food from the era to guests dressed in 1950s attire.

Throughout the day 1950s music was played and the group of 16-year-olds put on a jive dancing display.

About 50 elderly residents attended the day at the Harrow Road hall.

Memorabilia and advertising posters from the age was also put up to give the day an immersive feel.

New Langley Community Association volunteer Glynys Higgins told the Express she was impressed by some of the outfits, which included Grease’s Pink Ladies outfits and wide elasticised black belts around pleated skirts.

“It couldn’t have gone any better,” said Glynys. “It was lovely that the young people mixed with them as well.

“They were wonderful, really good and I think they enjoyed it as well.”