Protesters march in Ascot to oppose NHS cuts

Cheers from roadside cafes were heard as protesters marched through Ascot High Street on Saturday to oppose ongoing cuts to the NHS.

Starting off at Ascot Racecourse, about 30 marchers holding banners and chanting 'save our NHS' made their way to Heatherwood Hospital.

They were met with applause by people sitting outside a roadside cafe and motorists hooting their horns in support.

The protest was carried out by members of the Save Heatherwood Hospital campaign group and Bracknell's Defend Our Community Services.

Before they set off, demonstration organiser Margery Thorogood said: "The NHS is in crisis. If we don't really rally together we are going to lose the NHS.”

She accused the Prime Minister of 'cosying up' to US President Donald Trump and said she and the Government is pushing for 'creeping privatisation’.

The campaigner went on to say: "Other marches are taking place across the country, we are not in isolation."

Margery has fought against NHS cuts for many years and has called for a return of maternity, rehab and minor injuries services to Heatherwood Hospital.