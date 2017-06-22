In pictures: Ladies Day at Royal Ascot

Art, tradition and magic were just some inspirations behind the hats at Royal Ascot’s Ladies Day this afternoon (Thursday).

Grey clouds had replaced the sunshine from earlier in the week but it certainly wasn't dampening the spirits of racegoers on day three of the event.

Outside the royal enclosure Marie Hudson from St Helens was wearing a hat which had all the makings of a good picnic.

The 76-year-old said: "It's inspired by all my previous visits here."

Jennifer Rowley, 36, had travelled up from London. The hat she had made herself was made of hundreds of tiny mirrors and swirled around her head.

She added: "I was just thinking about magic and illusions and this is how it ended up."

The Windsor enclosure was a slightly more informal affair with some racegoers spread out across the grass for a picnic.

Chito Salarza Grant, 52, or The Hatman of London as he is known, was wearing a top hat he had decorated with pink flowers which had small lights inside and tassels around the top, complete with a miniature horse and jockey.

He said: "I like to put my art in my hats."

Elsewhere, Mary Opintan, originally from Ghana, was enjoying a break in her traditional African dress.