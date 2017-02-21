Youth group spends 'rewarding' weekend at activity centre

Youngsters from the Britwell Youth and Community Project (BYCP) got stuck into a variety of challenging activities at an activity centre in Swindon earlier this month.

Accompanied by four staff members, the 23 youngsters aged 11 to 16 gained an entry level leadership qualification by taking part in activities such as archery, PGL's crate challenge and robot wars at PGL Liddington.

BYCP member Shadia Abdullah said: "There were lots of challenging activities to do and all of the staff were so inspiring and motivating."

As part of the PGL qualification, participants were encouraged to use the teamwork and leadership skills they learned for volunteering and community projects.

BYCP youth worker Saleha Latif said: "It was very rewarding to see the young people come together and engage not only with the outdoor activities but also put 100 per cent effort into the leadership course."

The group arrived at the Swindon site on Friday, February 10, and spent the weekend there.

Visit the Britwell Youth and Community Project Facebook page or follow @BritwellYouthCP on Twitter for more information.