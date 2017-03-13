Church of God of Prophecy celebrates Ghanaian independence anniversary

A celebration of the 60th anniversary of Ghanaian independence took place at the Church of God of Prophecy in Britwell on Sunday.

The special service was followed by a fundraising lunch to raise money for new disabled toilets and renovating the kitchen facilities at the church in Wentworth Avenue.

The nation of Ghana declared itself independent from Great Britain on March 6, 1957

More than 100 people attended the two-hour service including Mary Opitan, who came up with the idea for the fundraising event.

She said: "I work a lot with children with learning disabilities and they want to come to the church but they can't because we don't have the right facilities.

"The disabled toilet block will cost around £10,000 and this was the first fundraising event.

"I am a third year university student studying health and social care and I work with disabled people.

"I have two girls myself and one of them recently did a similar event, so I thought we could do it here."

The church hopes to renovate the kitchen by the end of August.

The next fundraising event will be a BBQ on Monday, May 29 at the church.

Call 01753 528919 if you would like to donate to the cause.