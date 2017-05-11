Dog show aims to promote responsible ownership in Britwell

A new dog-show and community fair designed to promote responsible dog ownership will be held in Britwell on Saturday.

The fair at Britwell Parish Hall in Long Furlong Drive is the first public event of community group Slough DogsBody.

The group was started in November 2016 by frustrated dog owners who think dog fouling and badly trained dogs is an ongoing problem in Britwell.

Saturday's event, running from noon to 5pm, will include a dog show, a hearing dog display, a dog micro-chipping stall, a BBQ, a tombola, fairground games, an ice cream stall and more.

"We thought the event is a good way to kick it off and get local dog owners in the area together and have fun with our dogs," said group treasurer Denise Young.

Dog show prizes will include waggiest tail and dog that looks most like its owner.

Members of the RSPCA and Slough Borough Council will attend as well as a Thames Valley Police officer responsible for identifying dangerous dogs.

Slough Dogsbody hopes to recruit new group ambassadors.

Visit www.facebook.com/SloughDogsBody for more information.