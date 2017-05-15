In pictures: Community dog group Slough Dogsbody hosts first event

Four-legged friends were out in force at the first public event organised by a new community dog group.

About 200 pooches and their owners headed to Britwell Parish Community Centre, in Long Furlong Drive, Slough, on Saturday for the event hosted by Slough Dogsbody.

Formed in November, it campaigns with partners including Slough Borough Council (SBC) and the RSPCA for greater awareness of good pet ownership practices.

Co-founder and treasurer Denise Young said: “It was our first event since the group came together and it was really to make the community aware of our existence.

“But more than that it was also to bring the community together on a day where people could be welcomed with their dogs and feel included and have some fun.”

There was plenty of fun to be had inside and out, including games, a barbecue and tombola.

As well as this there were also a range of practical and stalls by the likes SBC, which showed off its ‘wall of shame’ of bad dogs and irresponsible owners, and information about microchipping.

There was also a demonstration from the Deaf Dog Network, which gave tips for training and dealing with hearing-impaired canines.