Eight people taken to hospital after 'unknown substance' sprayed into house

Police are reassuring the public that an incident in Britwell yesterday (Sunday) was not an acid attack.

Officers were called to a house in Skydmore Path at 5.19pm to reports an ‘unknown substance’ was sprayed into the property by a man.

The substance which was sprayed through a window was not acid and the man, who was wearing dark clothing, fled the scene on foot.

As a precaution, eight people who felt nauseous were taken to hospital by South Central Ambulance Service but have not sustained serious injuries.

Firefighters from Slough Fire Station also attended the scene, sending three appliances and a hazardous materials specialist.

They made the area safe and were on the scene for about three hours.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 1222 (16/7).