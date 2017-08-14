Britwell Baptist Church hosts summer fair

Church leaders hope they have taken a step towards creating a more inclusive community following a summer fun day.

About 500 people were at the event at Britwell Baptist Church on Saturday which featured live music, food and a bouncy castle, as well as games and a car wash.

The fair was held to raise money for a series of improvement projects for the 1950s building, such as a new boundary wall and toilet block.

“We’re really excited about it [the fair],” said Gideon Reuben, who has been involved with the church for 19 years and its pastor for about 10.

“We’ve had to get the whole church on board with it – we always said there had to be all hands on deck with it or it wouldn’t work.

“And they’ve been there, everyone has contributed and it’s been really successful.”

Mr Reuben was also pleased with the event’s turnout, especially the involvement of people outside the immediate church community.

He added: “We just want people to know that they are valued and that they are welcome here.

“We’re here to support people and we’re here with prayer or just for friendship.”