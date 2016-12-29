SECTION INDEX

Tumble dryer fault sparks fire in Burnham

Reporter:

Stephen Delahunty

comments 0

A crew from Slough Fire Station attended a fire at 10.30pm in St Michaels Court, Burnham, last night (Wednesday).

The fire was started by an electrical fault in a tumble dryer.

The crew were there for just over an hour and nobody was hurt.

