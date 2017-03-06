Pupils and staff get into character to celebrate World Book Day

Harry Potter and Pinocchio could be seen wandering the corridors of a Cippenham school as teachers and pupils dressed up for World Book Day.

The annual event celebrated its 20th year on Thursday with more than 100 countries taking part in the celebration of reading.

Parents at Cippenham Primary School, in Elmshott Lane, kick-started the day by reading snippets from a selection of books to the children.

Teachers then swapped classes in the afternoon so they could introduce their favourite books to different pupils.

Headteacher Nicky Willis got into the spirit by dressing up as Alice in Wonderland.

Characters from some of William Shakespeare’s famous plays could be found at St Peter’s School in Burnham.

Pupils have been busy learning about the English playwright as part of their creative curriculum and several youngsters took inspiration from The Bard’s work.

Romeo, Juliet and Oberon from A Midsummer Night’s Dream were just some of the fictional figures on show.

Year six teacher Helen Grove said: “There’s so much research on young children being good readers and the positives that can have on their academic achievements.

“Books can really open doors.”