In pictures: Five schools compete in rounders tournament at Burnham Park Academy

Farnham Royal's St Mary’s Primary School ran out champions on Monday as five schools from the area competed in a rounders tournament.

The E-Act Burnham Park Academy in Opendale Road hosted the tournament that included several heats followed by a semi final and final.

It was organised by teachers and students at the academy as part of their Young Sport Leaders Award.

Danny Griffin, regional marketing and PR manager for E-Act, said: “It was a really good day and the weather was great.”

Four other schools took part in the event, Denham Green E-Act Primary Academy, St Peter’s Primary, Lynch Hill School Primary Academy and St Nicolas CE Primary, Taplow.

The final saw St Peter’s face St Mary’s, with the latter winning three-and-a-half to two rounds.

Vice-principal at The E-Act Burnham Park Academy Danielle Whelan said: “What an awesome event, with high quality rounders played.”