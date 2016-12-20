Elderly woman pushed over and robbed in her own home

An elderly woman from Chalvey Road East was pushed to the ground in her own home and had two handbags stolen in a robbery on Thursday.

After hearing a knock, the victim opened her door to a man who told her there was something behind her.

When she turned to see what he was pointing at, the robber pushed her to the ground, stepped over her, walked into her lounge and stole two handbags.

The woman suffered from minor injuries and did not need to go to hospital.

Thames Valley Police, which is appealing for witnesses, describe the robber as white, aged between 50 and 60 and about 5ft 7in tall.

He was described as wearing a navy blue woollen hat, a black anorak and dark trousers.

Slough CID's investigating officer Det Con Kirstine Emmer said: “The victim in this incident is an elderly woman who could have been seriously injured by being pushed over.

“I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information relating to it.

Anyone with information should call police in 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.