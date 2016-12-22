Montem Academy celebrates 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

Montem Academy is celebrating jumping from a 'requires improvement' Ofsted rating to 'outstanding' in all areas within just three years.

The school heard the good news when the government watchdog published its report on Thursday, December 15.

The report is based on an inspection between November 23-24.

In December 2013, the school’s quality of teaching and leadership was heavily criticised and the watchdog said students were underachieving.

However, Ofsted is now full of praise for the school in Chalvey Grove.

In its latest report it says: "All teachers hold the highest expectations and a strong belief that all pupils should receive abundant opportunities to shine."

It described the school's teaching as 'outstanding' which it said means pupils have the 'highest levels of enthusiasm' and 'exude pride in their efforts.'

It added: "Pupils love learning well and are rightly proud of their many achievements.

It added pupils were 'courteous and polite' and showed 'the highest levels of respect' for each other.

The school's leaders were noted for working well together and for being more self critical.

In December 2013 the school joined the Park Federation Academy Trust.

Montem Academy's principal, Anne Probert, has praised the ambition of the trust, which educates more than 2000 pupils in Slough.

She said it 'inspires pupils to achieve well' and become 'lifelong learners.'

“With our uncompromising belief that every child should excel, and our relentless pursuit of excellence, the academy has achieved its dream of providing a first-rate education.

"To receive such positive recognition from Ofsted is a tremendous achievement for the staff, pupils and families of Montem.

"We are immensely proud of what we have achieved in such a short period of time. However, we will not be complacent.

"We will continue to strive to not only maintain this high standard but to build on it and improve further."