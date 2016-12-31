SECTION INDEX

Chalvey Supermarket hands out presents to refugees

The owners of Chalvey Supermarket marked the birthday of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad by cooking a meal for Slough’s refugees.

The event took place at the Chalvey Community Centre, near The Green, on Thursday, December 22, and was attended by refugees from countries including Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

Supermarket bosses handed out shoeboxes brimming with presents to children and also gave out essential items including blankets.

More than 25 people attended the event, which the supermarket organised to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Iqbal Abdeali, director of Chalvey Supermarket, said: “As a businessman I feel that I have a duty to do something to help people in need.

“We wanted to do something for the town’s refugees and give something back to the community.”

