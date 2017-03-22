Man injured after gang break into Chalvey home

A gang of home-invaders broke into a house in Chalvey last week and confronted the occupants before the incident spilled out onto the street.

The group, described as five or six black men wearing black clothes and baseball caps, broke into the home in The Crescent at about 10.50pm on Tuesday, March 14.

Police said a 'disorder' took place in the hallway before moving to the street outside.

One of the occupants, a man in his 20s, sustained a cut to his hand believed to have been caused by a knife. He did not need hospital treatment for his injuries.

Police later recovered a knife from the scene.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, both from Slough, have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and are on bail until May 5.

Call police on 101 quoting the incident number 43170075484 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.