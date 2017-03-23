Anger over delays to move-in dates for Chalvey's Milestone development

A group of nine friends who have paid deposits for homes in Chalvey’s Milestone development are frustrated about repeated delays to their moving-in dates.

Milestone is a 73-home development in Ledgers Road by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between Slough Borough Council (SBC) and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

The building of the development, of one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom houses, is due to be completed this summer.

But Nilotpal Mandal, from Martin Road, says when he first put a deposit down for a house in April last year, he was originally told the handover date would be July 31 the same year.

He said: “When they started the project they blew a big trumpet and mis-sold it to many, saying handover is 31st July.

“Since then they have changed the expected handover date six times.

“They keep on putting it back and back.”

Mr Mandal’s group, who are all buying separate properties, reserved homes in April 2016, when Milestone first opened for business.

Inconveniences caused by the delay include the premature ending of tenancies and cancellation of furniture orders, they say.

Mr Mandal, who paid more than £3,000 to break his first home’s mortgage contract, thinking he would be able to switch to a buy-to-let mortgage for his current home, said: “We as customers are suffering.”

His friend Murtay Saripalli is living with his family at a friend’s home because they moved out of their rented home prematurely.

The group accused Slough Urban Renewal of poor communication, saying they often get late responses when asking for updates.

But SUR general manager Andy Howell said: “SUR maintains regular communication with all of our customers, keeping them fully informed with regards to the progress of their new home.

“Upon taking a reservation, we provide an estimated completion date.

“However it is always made clear that, while we will do all we can to achieve this date, it may be subject to change.

“Should any unforeseen delays occur, which are often out of our control, we endeavour to work with all of our customers to accommodate them as best we can.

“We would advise anyone who has any concerns to get in touch and speak with our sales team directly.”