Fire crews called to tyre fire outside Chalvey shop

Firefighters had to be called to deal with a tyre fire this afternoon (Monday).

A pair of crews from Slough and a third from Windsor were sent to Ladbrooke Road, in Chalvey, at about 1.50pm following reports of a fire in a shop.

On arrival however it was found to be a tyre that had been filled with rubbish and set alight, although the smoke produced could apparently be seen for several miles.

One team stayed and took about half an hour to get the blaze under control and make the area safe.