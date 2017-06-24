Sat, 24
Church hosts evening meal as part of The Big Iftar

Reporter:

James Hockaday

0

People from a range of communities came together at St Peter’s Church in Chalvey on Saturday for an evening meal and a break from Ramadan fasting.

The church hosted its very first Iftar as part of the nationwide initiative The Big Iftar.

The scheme aims to bring different religious and cultural communities together by encouraging people to share meals together.

Rev Alistair Stewart said the event was a success with people of a range of faiths attending.

“It’s Slough at its best,” he added.

After their evening meal the church led a short service. Visit www.thebigiftar.org for details.

