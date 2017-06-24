Church hosts evening meal as part of The Big Iftar

People from a range of communities came together at St Peter’s Church in Chalvey on Saturday for an evening meal and a break from Ramadan fasting.
The church hosted its very first Iftar as part of the nationwide initiative The Big Iftar.
The scheme aims to bring different religious and cultural communities together by encouraging people to share meals together.
Rev Alistair Stewart said the event was a success with people of a range of faiths attending.
“It’s Slough at its best,” he added.
After their evening meal the church led a short service. Visit www.thebigiftar.org for details.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Catch up on the general election count for Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough and Beaconsfield as it happened.
A 20-foot high hill in the centre of Slough is actually a rare Anglo-Saxon monument built 1,500 years ago, archaeologists believe.