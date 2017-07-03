Eid Milan party celebrates end of Ramadan in Chalvey

The Chalvey community got the chance to celebrate the end of Ramadan together at an Eid Milan party.

Chalvey Supermarket owner Iqbal Abdeali organised the event at the Chalvey Community Centre on Saturday.

The Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah gave out presents to excited youngsters while partygoers tucked into a banquet of food.

The event also gave two of Slough’s Syrian refugee families the chance to celebrate with people in their community.

Iqbal said: “We had people attend from Slough Refugee Support, eastern Europeans and the general community of Chalvey.

“Celebrating Eid doesn’t just have to involve the Muslim community, it can be for everyone.

“The community supports me and comes to the supermarket so I thought this would be a way to give something back.”

The town’s new Labour MP Tan Dhesi also joined in the festivities and said it was ‘lovely’ to see people of different faiths celebrating together.