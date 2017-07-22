Destiny Support Social Club hosts art exhibition at summer party

A social club for adults with learning or physical disabilities held an exhibition to showcase the artwork of some of its members at its annual summer party on Thursday.

The event at Destiny Support Social Club in Chalvey Community Centre was attended by the leader of Slough Borough Council, councillor Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) and councillor Mohammed Sharif (Lab, Chalvey), who both spoke highly of the club.

More than 50 guests were in attendance which included regular club members.

Head of operations, Sue Njuguna said: “We would like to thank the People’s Health Trust for funding our club for the past 18 months.

“And to Communikate for their very generous donation today that will go towards the funds needed to continue the club, and Priors, Thames House Regard and Slough Employability for their referrals and continued support.

“We would also like to thank Sana Ali from Tesco in Taplow and Iqbal Abdi Ali of Chalvey Supermarket for providing refreshments for us all to enjoy.

“Anyone wishing to donate can make a pledge through localgiving.com or contact us directly, we also welcome new participants.”

The club meets every Thursday from 10am-noon at Chalvey Community Centre.

Call 01753 552271 for details.