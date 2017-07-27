Project launched to ensure children don't go hungry over school holidays

A project to ensure no children go hungry over the school holidays was launched at Chalvey Community Centre on Tuesday.

The Holiday Hunger Project will offer free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer on Monday to Friday from now until Friday, September 1, and will end with a summer party.

The initiative is being organised by Jeena, a group that aims to prevent the exploitation of the vulnerable and to challenge misrepresented teachings of culture, traditions and religion.

Project leader Rebecca Joy said: “We fed over 30 people (on Tuesday) because of the school holidays. We’re just trying to fill the void left by for those of free school meals – that gap can add up to £40 a month on families’ outgoings.

“We want to help tackle food poverty, promote community cohesion and offer additional activities that will encourage children in reaching their potential.”

Breakfast will be served between 9.30-10.30am, and lunch from noon-1.30pm.