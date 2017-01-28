Fantastic beasts found at Cippenham school for dinosaur day

Prehistoric beasts were on show at Cippenham Primary School on Monday as pupils spent the day investigating dinosaurs.

The school, in Elmshott Lane, had a visit from Graham Woollard who runs interactive workshops called ‘Portals to the Past’.

Pupils got the chance to get up close to life-like models of dinosaurs including the fearsome Tyrannosaurus Rex and the long-necked Diplodocus.

They then took part in a scavenger hunt and even handled a fossilised dinosaur egg.

Graham also dished out facts about fossils and the pivotal role that they played in backing up Charles Darwin’s revolutionary ideas on evolution.

The event was organised to tie in with year two’s theme of the term which is ‘Night at the Museum’.

Teacher Elly Bramford said: “The children had such a wonderful time with Graham and are really excited to investigate dinosaurs further in school and at home.”

