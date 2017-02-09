'Tormenting' neighbour fined for leaving damaged vehicles strewn across street

An anti-social neighbour who left rotting vehicles strewn around the street has been fined more than £2,000 for his behaviour.

Bobby Bajwa, 43, of Bowyer Drive, Cippenham, was fined £1,100 and ordered to pay £1,102.75 in costs on Friday at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

Bajwa, who ran a vehicle repair business from home, left damaged cars and vans, some of which were leaking oil, across the street, parking bays and pavements of Bowyer Drive.

The prosecution by Slough Borough Council was launched after Bajwa refused to remove the vehicles after receiving a community protection notice ordering him to get rid of them.

SBC's neighbourhood enforcement team's Richard Palacio said: "The vehicles Mr Bajwa left around Bowyer Drive were dangerous, insecure, often with large pieces missing and a major risk to public safety as well as being very unsightly.

“He simply didn’t care about the effect his actions were having on the area and his neighbours.”

Mr Bajwa did not attend Reading Magistrates’ Court and was found guilty in his absence.

The council's commissioner for regulation and consumer protection, Councillor Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea), said: “Mr Bajwa made his neighbours’ lives a misery and his actions made them live in constant fear of noise, arson, criminal damage and for the safety of their children.

“This was not a neighbour taking up more than their fair share of parking spaces, this was systematic anti-social behaviour, using vehicles in a disgraceful state to torment local people and damage the local area in a way that could not be allowed to continue.

“I hope this serves as a warning to other people that behaviour like this will not be tolerated and we will take action against those who show no care for their neighbours and neighbourhoods.”

The council is now arranging removal of three vehicles.