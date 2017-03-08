Fire crews called as blaze spreads to three houses in Cippenham

Firefighters from Slough attended a shed fire in Cippenham this morning (Wednesday).
They were called to a property in Biddles Close at about 3.30am and extinguished the fire, which had spread to three houses in total.
Two fire engines from Slough station tackled it the blaze and no-one was hurt during the incident.
The cause is not yet known.
