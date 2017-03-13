Fundraising event held for Cippenham Community Carnival

A fundraising event was held in St Andrews Shared Church to raise money for the Cippenham Community Carnival.

More than £200 was raised on Saturday at the church, in Washington Drive, which will go towards the first Cippenham Community Carnival in 15 years.

Gingerbread men decorating, a teddy tombola and craft stalls were just some of the activities on offer and more than 200 residents attended throughout the day.

Tracy Harding, who is on the carnival committee, said: "It went really well and we raised a lot of awareness about the carnival.

"This is the first carnival there has been in 15 years, and we're getting a lot of help from Langley Carnival, and Slough Borough Council have helped us.

"It will be a great community event that will bring everyone together.

"I'm very optimistic about the carnival."

The money raised from the event will be spent on an animal farm at the carnival, including ferret racing and owls.

The Cippenham Community Carnival will take place on Saturday, July 1 at Mercian Way Recreation Ground.

Contact cippenhamcarnival@gmail.com if you are interested in getting involved.