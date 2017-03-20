Footballers sport odd socks in aid of World Down Syndrome Day

Brightly coloured odd socks could be seen all around the Eltham Avenue recreation ground on Saturday as youngsters from FC Cippenham raised money for a Down’s Syndrome therapy group.

About 80 players from the club's under sevens team to the under 13s each donated a pound at the practice session.

The vibrant odd socks were worn in aid of World Down Syndrome Day tomorrow (Tuesday).

All proceeds went to Chatterbox, a parent-run Down’s Syndrome therapy group operating in the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead area.

Including extra donations from parents, £134 was raised.

Saturday's event was suggested by Sarah Edwards, whose five-year-old son Ethan goes to Chatterbox and whose 11-year-old son Callum plays for FC Cippenham.

Sarah said: "We're non-government funded so we have to fundraise to keep going.

"Without generous people donating we won’t be able to run Chatterbox."

Ethan says he is keen to join the club when he turns six in April.

During the session, club coach John Hood also ran a practice session for four children from Chatterbox including Ethan.

Pleased with how the day went, he said: "It went really well. The kids really enjoyed it.

"They had smiles on their faces the whole time."