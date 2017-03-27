In pictures: Dancing Nikita Company celebrates anniversary with show

The next generation of British Indian dancers showcased their nimble footwork at a show in Slough on Saturday.

Students from the Dancing Nikita Company (DNC) performed routines featuring the traditional Kathak dance as well as moves inspired by the magic of Bollywood.

Family and friends crammed into the DNC studio, in Bath Road, to watch performances from the beginners, intermediate and advanced classes.

The afternoon, which celebrated DNC’s 12th anniversary, was topped off by a special performance by 39-year-old Subhankar Pal, from Chalvey.

He put on an energetic routine and was joined on stage by the company’s founder, Nikita Thakrar.

The performance aimed to demonstrate that dancing is open to all genders and ages.

Nikita said: “This is a lifestyle, it’s not just something you come and learn and then forget about for the rest of the week.

“We don’t just teach them how to dance, we teach them about discipline and values.”