Cippenham school holds series of activities for World Autism Awareness Week

A fun-filled week of activities was organised by Cippenham Infant School to mark World Autism Awareness Week.

On Monday, pupils solved puzzles using social and cooperation skills.

The next day, they posed for photos using funny props in the Autism Awareness photo booth and parents contributed £3 to print out a photo of their young ones.

Teachers and students donned colourful onesies and pyjamas on ‘Onesie Wednesday’ and each donated £1.

On Thursday, the Dennis Way school held a cake sale in the playground after school.

Before yesterday's sale the school had raised more than £500.

All proceeds will go to the National Autistic Society.

The school’s inclusion lead Hazel Deville said: “The children loved it, we’ve had loads of positive feedback from children and parents.

“This is the first time we’ve celebrated Autism Awareness Week.

“Because it’s been so successful we’ve just put it on our fundraising calendar for next year.”