Inquest date set for two men who died from stab wounds in Cippenham

Two men who died from stab wounds in Cippenham in February will have inquests into their deaths heard on June 22.

On Friday, February 10, police responded to reports that a man had been stabbed in Lower Cippenham Lane.

At the scene they found 39-year-old David Yokota with life-threatening injuries.

After making further enquiries, officers attended a house in Lewins Way where they found 59-year-old Dennis Kelly dead with stab wounds.

Mr Yokota died two days later in hospital.

Mr Kelly's inquest will be held at Reading Town Hall on June 22 at 10am, before Mr Yokota's at noon.