Inquests held into deaths of two men who died from knife wounds in Cippenham

Inquests into the deaths of two men injured in Cippenham on the same day in February found one was unlawfully killed and the other took his own life.

The inquests into the deaths of Dennis Kelly, 59, and David Yokota, 39, were held at Reading Town Hall yesterday (Thursday).

The first inquest, into Mr Kelly’s death, was told that police found him lying dead in a ‘pool of blood’ with multiple stab wounds in his home in Lewins Way, Cippenham, on Friday, February 10.

Assistant Coroner Ms Emma Jones said officers discovered Mr Kelly after attending to Mr Yokota, who was found injured in Lower Cippenham Lane, at 5.45pm that same day.

Mr Yokota was lying in the street with a slashed neck and wrist.

Police officer Robert Lewis said a bloody knife between six and eight inches long was found nearby and he believed Mr Yokota’s wounds were self-inflicted.

He was taken to Wexham Park Hospital but died two days later.

Mr Kelly’s inquest heard Mr Yokota was on bail for an assault at his family home in Robinhood Close and was staying with Mr Kelly in Lewins Way.

It is not known how the pair became acquainted but Ms Jones said they would have only been friends for a few months.

Shortly after Mr Yokota was discovered, officers went to Mr Kelly’s home where they found his body in the kitchen.

There was a ‘pool of blood on the floor’ and forensic examination found drips of Mr Yokota’s blood in several parts of the house.

The inquest heard Mr Kelly had spoken to Mr Yokota’s mother Jackie the day before, saying he would not accept her son’s request to take in one of his dogs.

Detective Inspector Phil Jones said Mr Kelly had messaged Mr Yokota’s phone saying he no longer wanted him to stay and asked him to pay rent.

Ms Jones said she could not attribute blame but could conclude Mr Kelly was ‘unlawfully killed’.

Addressing Mr Kelly’s son Clinton Groom, his ex-partner Dawn Groom and sister Pat Taylor, she said: “I hope this at least brings the formalities to an end today and that you can somehow all move forward.”

Later, Mr Yokota’s inquest was held. In a statement, his mother told how, as a young man, he had been kicked in the head during an attack, which fractured his skull and, she believed, gave him a ‘split personality’.

She said: “David’s mental health was not great.

“I believe this stems from an attack which occurred 20 years ago.”

He lost his sense of smell and taste and had a personality change. He was often ‘delightful’ but could also be ‘quite aggressive’, she added.

The inquest heard Mr Yokota had suffered from depression since 1998 and was taking diazepam.

A post-mortem examination found traces of cannabis and ketamine in his body but it is unclear if he was under the influence at the time of his death.

In a statement, his friend and boss Eoin Healy said Mr Yokota called him on the day of the incident, saying: “I’m going home, I’m doing it, I’m not getting locked up.

“You’re never going to hear my voice again, I’m going to hell, I’m going home to die.”

Mr Healy said Mr Yokota had spoken the day before about going to jail for the assault for which he was on bail.

The inquest heard that, after Mr Kelly was stabbed, Mr Yokota returned to his family home in Robinhood Close.

His sister Vicky did not answer. When she looked out and saw her brother had left, there was blood on the pavement.

He left her a voicemail saying: “You won’t answer the phone to me, that’s fine because this is the last time you will hear my voice, you got what you wanted, I will see you in the next life.”

Ms Jones concluded Mr Yokota committed suicide by slashing his wrist and neck. His mother Jackie said she suspected the thought of going to prison was ‘beyond his acceptance’, prompting him to take his life.