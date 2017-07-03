'Fantastic' Cippenham Carnival returns for first time in nearly 20 years

A community carnival returned to Cippenham on Saturday for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Organisers transformed Mercian Way Recreation Ground into a hive of activity including charity stalls, fairground rides and live music.

The event gave charities, sports clubs and groups in the area the chance to show people the different opportunities on offer in Cippenham.

Tracy Harding, a Cippenham Community Carnival committee member, said: “Cippenham has grown probably about three times its size in the last 20 years and we need to promote the area to the wider community as they just don’t know what’s here.

“Everyone lives in their own little bubble and this was a chance to get everyone together for the benefit of the whole community.”

Joshua Adewale, a promising boxer from Slough Amateur Boxing Club, in Mercian Way, showed off some of his nimble footwork during a display to the crowds.

The Special Voices group, which aims to raise awareness about the rights and needs of children with special needs, also got the chance to talk to the public about their work.

Mandy Gunn, Special Voices chairwoman, said: “Far too often you hear of things going but they’ve actually brought the carnival back. It’s fantastic.”