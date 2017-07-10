Cippenham Infant School celebrates its 80th birthday

A 'fantastic' fair was held at Cippenham Infant School on Saturday in celebration of its 80th birthday and in memory of a well loved former school governor.

The Dennis Way school's annual summer fair started with a memorial service for governor Ted Rance, who passed away near the start of this year, aged 76.

To honour the former fireman, the school unveiled a new fire engine-shaped play area and pupils sang a song about the summer holidays before an 80th birthday cake was cut.

Throughout the day families enjoyed a range of activities including face painting, hook-a-duck, arts and crafts, card games, beat the goalie, a raffle and more.

The event, attended by about 1,000 people, also included a Bhangra fitness demonstration and a martial arts demonstration.

Remembering Ted Rance, the school's co-head Clare Lodge described the long-serving governor as the 'life of the community'.

The former fire chief, who was also governor for Cippenham Nursery, collected vintage fire engines and cars and used to bring them to shows.

A fire engine and old Austin car was on site to honour him.

"He just always supported us, it was all about he children for him," added. Clare.

PTA chairwoman Yasmin Alam said: "It's been really, really good.

"It's about the community coming together."

Parent governor Bal Sandhu said: "It's been fantastic, I think it's just so rewarding making money for the school."

It is not yet known how much was raised on the day.