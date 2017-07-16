Year six pupils at Cippenham Primary perform end of term play

Building bridges was the message of Cippenham Primary's School's year six play, which pupils performed this week.

This year's end of term play was Mark and Helen Johnson's The Peace Child, which all 150 year six pupils took part in.

The musical is about two rival tribes who are prevented from attacking each other only by a large river.

When a film crew builds a bridge, the two tribes must try to find peace.

Pupils at the Elmshott Lane school performed for parents on Wednesday and Thursday.

Art coordinator Pip Rushworth said: "We wanted them all to be in the play because it might be their last chance to take part, or want to take part in a school play."

The year six teacher is impressed with pupils' talent, saying some of them 'really shine'.

She said they have a good understanding of the plot's themes of conflict and cultural differences.

"Hopefully the next generation are listening to all sides and not just one side," she added.