Donations fund Cippenham Primary School trip to Whipsnape Zoo

To celebrate the end of the school term, year six students from Cippenham Primary School were treated to a trip to Whipsnade Zoo.

The trip on Saturday, July 22, was half funded by Buckinghamshire Freemasons' Bucks Masonic Centenary Fund (BCMF) and half by the Old Paludians Lodge, a former Grammar School Lodge which meets at the Slough Masonic Centre.

Lodge secretary Bob Cole said: "The Old Paludians Lodge wanted to do something special for the local children and when we heard that the school was struggling to fund this educational trip we decided to see if we could help.

"With the money from the BMCF we were very pleased to be able to cover the cost of the whole trip.

"Buckinghamshire Freemasons’ core values of friendship, integrity and charity are used for the benefit of every part of our community, young and old.”