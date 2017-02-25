Calls for new doctors' surgery in Colnbrook after village's only practice closes

Demands for a new doctors’ surgery in Colnbrook have been made by hundreds of residents who are frustrated with the recent closure of the village’s only practice.

The Colnbrook branch surgery of Langley Health Centre closed on Friday, February 10 - a situation attributed to a hike in the building’s lease made two years ago by landlords Tanfield Properties of Harrow.

A petition demanding a new practice in the village, which gathered 330 signatures in a few days, was delivered to the High Street surgery on its final day of service by placard-waving protestors.

Petition organiser Cllr Peter Hood, chairman of Colnbrook with Poyle Parish Council, is calling on the NHS, Slough Borough Council, Langley Health Centre and Windsor MP Adam Afriyie to find a solution.

He said: “It’s still feasible. I’m trying to find benefactors and talk to the parish council to see if we could get the funding.

“Whatever the solution is, we just don’t want the doctors to disappear and that’s our concern.”

The lack of public transport from Colnbrook to Langley means a village surgery is needed more than ever, he said.

“We are very cut off from the rest of the area. The buses that go from Langley bypass our buildings,” he said.

Some of the protestors outside the centre carried a banner saying ‘No public transport to Common Road. Has Slough forgotten Colnbrook?’

But a spokesman at Slough Borough Council said the journey was possible by bus.

“The 81 does go through the High Street so there is a way to get to the GP surgery in Lang-ley, albeit they will need to travel to Slough Bus Station before taking the number seven, which stops close to the Common Road surgery,” he said.

“We are in the process of asking First [Bus] to see what other arrangements can be made.”

On Monday, February 6, Langley Health Centre ruled out building a new surgery on a piece of land next to Colnbrook Village Hall due to financial pressures.

Cllr Hood says another option would be for Langley Health Centre to run a surgery in part of the Vicarage Way Children’s Centre, Colnbrook, which is owned by Slough Borough Council.

Langley Health Centre managing partner Dr Nazaff Adam said: “The cost of the current premises is unreasonable and is not sustainable in the long term.”

He made assurances that he would continue to work with the council, Slough Clinical Commissioning Group and Colnbrook Parish Council to find a new village site.