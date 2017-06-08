Feedback wanted on plans to change HGV routes in Colnbrook

From Monday, Colnbrook residents will be asked to have their say on plans to prevent HGV traffic travelling in and around nearby residential areas.
It is not the first time Slough Borough Council (SBC) has asked residents and businesses for their views on proposals to implement width restrictions on Poyle Road.
An initial public consultation on a single scheme (option one) was carried out in autumn 2016, which following a review of stakeholder feedback, the council formulated two new options for consideration.
Three options have been made available at the consultation:
Other non-HGV traffic would be able to pass alongside the bus lane on a width-restricted carriageway.
This measure would force HGVs to access Poyle Road from the south, via Horton Road. New road signs would warn HGV drivers of the restrictions.
An unrestricted northbound carriageway lane would be open to all vehicles, including HGVs. HGVs would be permitted to enter the industrial estate (south of Mathisen Way) via Horton Road but could only exit via Bath Road.
A ‘do nothing’ approach is not an option as action is required to reduce growing traffic levels and improve road safety on Poyle Road and Bath Road.
Councillor Fiza Matloob, cabinet member for transport and highways, said: “These plans are about improving the environment for local residents while ensuring businesses and business needs are not affected.
“By diverting large lorries to a more suitable route we will be improving safety and reducing pollution for residents, without impacting on normal traffic or local buses.”
Local residents and businesses are being encouraged to respond to the council’s consultation on the proposals, which runs from Monday, June 12, until Friday, July 7.
Visit www.slough.gov.uk/poyleroad for more information on the plans and to give feedback.
You can also email TfS@slough.gov.uk, or respond on Facebook and Twitter.
Alternatively write to Transport for Slough at: Transport for Slough, Second Floor West, St Martins Place, 51 Bath Road, Slough, SL1 3UF.
