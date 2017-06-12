Mon, 12
Firefighters rescue driver from car following crash

Tara O'Connor

Reporter:

Tara O'Connor

A woman in her 30s was rescued from a car after a crash at 5am this morning (Monday).

Firefighters from Langley and Slough fire stations were called to Colnbrook bypass.

The woman, who was driving a Vauxhall Astra, collided with a BMW.

She was not seriously injured.

