Firefighters rescue driver from car following crash

A woman in her 30s was rescued from a car after a crash at 5am this morning (Monday).
Firefighters from Langley and Slough fire stations were called to Colnbrook bypass.
The woman, who was driving a Vauxhall Astra, collided with a BMW.
She was not seriously injured.
