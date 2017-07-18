Trial date set for man arrested in connection with Colnbrook shooting

A 48-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated burglary in connection with a fatal shooting near Colnbrook bypass last month.

Armed officers were called to an address at about 3.23am on Monday, June 12 and discovered a man dead at the scene.

Police formally identified the victim as 48-year-old, Wayne Digby, and a post-mortem gave the cause of death as a shotgun wound to the abdomen.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Hearn, 48, of Moreland Close, Colnbrook, was arrested on conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary in connection with the incident and attended a pre-trial hearing at Reading Crown Court earlier today (Tuesday) where he pleaded not guilty.

A trial date has been set for Reading Crown Court on Monday, November 27.